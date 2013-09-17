ECB's Nowotny urges coordination of bank stress tests, quality checks

Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny gestures as he briefs the media during a news conference in Vienna July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - European officials will discuss on Thursday how to sequence health checks for bank balance sheets and stress tests for lenders, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday, calling for a coordinated approach.

The touchy issue - which has to be settled before the European Central Bank takes on a bank supervision role in the euro zone next year - will be a topic for the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), Nowotny told a financial conference.

“What we have to prevent at all costs is getting the results of the (banks’) capital need from the asset quality review, and then the outcome of a stress test,” he said.

“No one will understand that. That will lead, instead of calming the markets, to completely confusing the markets.”