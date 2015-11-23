FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU bank deposit scheme plans go in wrong direction - German official
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 23, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

EU bank deposit scheme plans go in wrong direction - German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission is setting false incentives with its plans for banks to pay more to fund a deposit guarantee and instead proposals on reducing risks in the banking sector are needed, German government sources said on Monday.

The EU executive wants to set up a European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS) to increase guarantees for depositors in case of a banking crisis. The Commission is due to table proposals on Nov. 24 for an EU guarantee fund financed by banks.

“The European Commission’s proposals are aiming at complete mutualisation of risks in the banking sector,” a government official in Berlin said on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.