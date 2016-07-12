FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says no risk of bank crisis despite troubles at Italy's lenders
July 12, 2016

Schaeuble says no risk of bank crisis despite troubles at Italy's lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks at a news conference on 2017 budget and financial plan till 2020 in Berlin, Germany July 6, 2016.Stefanie Loos

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he did not see any danger of a banking crisis erupting.

His comments come at a time when Italy's banks - struggling with capital shortfalls and non-performing loans - have become a cause for concern in Europe, especially after Britain voted to leave the European Union. Italy is in talks with the European Commission to allow public support for its weakest lenders.

Speaking about demands for the EU to grant banks state aid, Schaeuble said such discussions would not reduce the risk of a banking crisis.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin

