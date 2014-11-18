Regulators to monitor bank business models closely

A euro logo sculpture stands in front the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Europe’s banking watchdogs plan to ask critical questions about the business strategies of banks and could tighten capital requirements if the answers are unsatisfactory, German regulators said on Tuesday.

Banking supervisors have pledged to intensify scrutiny of lenders’ risks and the sustainability of their earnings to ensure there is no repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which still reverberates throughout the bloc.

“European banking supervision will keep a close watch on the business models of banks,” Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said in a speech to a financial conference.

While Dombret and Elke Koenig, head of German financial regulator Bafin, said supervisors did not intend to “be the better bankers”, they still expected to give strong guidance if needed.

“What the supervisors could do is impose additional capital or liquidity requirements whenever they have doubts about the sustainability of a bank’s business model,” Dombret said.

Big lenders like Deutsche Bank or BNP Paribas have been wondering about the day-to-day regulation they would face after the European Central Bank took over direct supervision for the 120 largest banks in the euro area on Nov. 4.

National supervisors still play an important oversight role, particularly for the bloc’s thousands of smaller lenders.

Koenig said supervisors would be questioning lenders closely on whether capital was adequate for the risks on their books and whether they could earn enough profit in some business areas to maintain themselves.

“One advantage that we have - not being the better bankers – is that we’ve seen different business models in different organizations and countries,” she said.

“Once in a while, you are listening to a story and you get the feeling, ‘I’ve heard that five times and four times it didn’t work, so why should it work now?'.”