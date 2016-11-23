FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Swedish authorities says first H5N8 bird flu case found
#Health News
November 23, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

Swedish authorities says first H5N8 bird flu case found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The first case of H5N8 bird flu has been detected in Sweden amid a recent outbreak of the disease in Europe, the Swedish Board of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

H5N8 was confirmed in a wild bird in the Skane region of southern Sweden and further tests are being carried out on poultry from a farm near Helsingborg which have already been shown to have the H5 strain of the influenza virus, the Board of Agriculture said in a statement.

Bird flu has been found in a number of countries across Europe in recent weeks, including Sweden's Nordic neighbor Denmark.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

