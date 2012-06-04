Are Europe's problems lurking in your bond fund?

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global bond funds might not be the safe haven some investors expect.

Approximately $20.6 billion was moved into bond funds in April, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, while investors pulled $12.7 billion from stock funds, marking the 12th straight month U.S. stock funds had net withdrawals.

One reason behind the broad push away from stocks: Europe’s simmering debt problems, which have helped send the Standard & Poor’s 500 down 9.3 percent from the start of April through Friday’s close. Strategists have pinned June 17, the date of parliamentary elections in Greece, as an important day for the market because voters will likely determine whether Athens continues with its austerity measure or takes the first steps toward leaving the euro zone.

Some investors may not realize that Europe’s debt problems may be lurking in their global bond funds as well.

According to Morningstar data, global bond funds from institutions like Legg Mason, BlackRock and Federated have above-average cumulative stakes in Italian, Greek, Irish or Spanish bonds, the quartet of European countries whose stagnant economies and high debt have chiefly contributed to the eurozone crisis.

Fund managers say that these holdings are small relative to the size of their portfolios and offer attractive yields compared with U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, both of which have reached historically low yields recently.

Yet the investments come with the risk that economic and debt problems in the peripheral countries of Europe could overwhelm the European Union’s ability to provide further bailouts, economists warn.

Concerns about the fate of the Spanish banking system alone prompted Spaniards to withdraw about $82 billion from their accounts and send the funds abroad in March, according to data from the Bank of Spain. It was the most since records began in 1990.

Funds offered by Legg Mason, BlackRock, Touchstone Investments and Federated Investors have the four largest exposures to Europe’s struggling countries, according to Morningstar, with positions ranging between 7 percent and nearly 11 percent of assets. The average exposure for all global bond funds tracked by Morningstar is 2.1 percent.

The $74.2 million Leg Mason BW International Opportunities Bond fund has the highest exposure, with about 10.9 percent of assets. All of those assets are invested in Italian government bonds, according to Steve Smith, one of the co-managers of the fund, who said that Italy’s new government is taking steps that will pay off over the long run.

“While we’re worried about the financial cliff in the U.S., (Italy) has done almost as much by raising VAT taxes, taxes on the wealthy, increasing retirement ages,” he said. As a result, he said, “we’ve come to the conclusion that Italy has the wherewithal to muddle through the current crisis.”

That “fundamental” story is one reason why Smith finds Italian bonds attractive, especially when the 10-year Italian bond yields 5.66 percent, compared with a 1.21 percent yield for German 10-year notes and a 1.51 percent yield for 10-year U.S. Treasuries. Overall, the Legg Mason fund yields 5 percent.

Smith said he is comfortable with the risk of investing in Italy because he believes the market’s fear is providing the opportunity to garner yield at a low price.

“Why would anyone want to buy a long-term bond at 1.5 percent? The only reason is fear. The system is in the worst disequilibrium that I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Scott Thiel, BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer and head of European and global bonds, said the $240.6 million BlackRock International Bond fund (CIFIX) also has a large position in Italian bonds. With 9.44 percent of assets, the fund has the second-largest exposure to struggling countries in Europe, according to Morningstar. Approximately 7 percent of the fund’s assets are invested in Italy, with 2.2 percent invested in Spain and 0.3 percent invested in Ireland, according to Morningstar.

The fund is overweight Italian bonds because Thiel believes the country is appealing because of its new government and the austerity measures it has enacted, he said. Europe’s monetary union will survive, making fears of a contagion crisis overblown, Thiel added.

His strategy is to find higher-yielding positions than broad bond indices by making trades like going long Italian bonds and short French bonds, which he said has given the fund a yield pick-up of more than 5 percent.

Overall, his fund yields 2.3 percent, according to Morningstar.

The $20.3 million Touchstone International Fixed Income fund has the third-largest exposure, with approximately 7.2 percent of assets. Its position is spread between a 4.7 percent stake in Italy and a 2.5 percent stake in Ireland.

The $74.8 million Federated International Bond fund, meanwhile, has the fourth-largest exposure, with about 7.1 percent of assets. About 4.7 percent of that position is invested in Italy, with the remainder invested in Spain and Ireland, according to Morningstar.

Neither company responded to requests for comment.

(Reporting By David Randall; Editing by Walden Siew and Dan Grebler)