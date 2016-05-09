Germany says talks on possible minimum carbon price are ongoing

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is discussing a possible minimum price to be set on Europe-wide avoidance of carbon dioxide emissions but talks are still ongoing, an Environment Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“We are carrying out talks with other departments and these have not yet been completed,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference, adding that Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks had not yet formed an opinion on the topic.

He said the ministry’s priority was reducing the number of carbon emissions permits.