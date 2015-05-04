FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe's top carbon emitters swap 255 million UN offsets for EU permits
#Environment
May 4, 2015

Europe's top carbon emitters swap 255 million UN offsets for EU permits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Firms in Europe’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) have swapped a total of 255 million U.N.-backed carbon offsets for European Union emissions allowances (EUAs) from April 2013-2014, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

Traders in the EU carbon market watch the swap figure because it can indicate both the current supply of EUAs and the future demand for offsets.

The data was due be published at 1200 CEST on Monday but was delayed due to technical reasons, the Commission said on its website.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
