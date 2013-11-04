FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French carmakers gain ground in recovering home market
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 4, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

French carmakers gain ground in recovering home market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Peugeot 208 are seen at the assembly line at the PSA-Peugeot Citroen plant in Poissy, near Paris May 15, 2013. Picture taken May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French car sales rose for a second consecutive month in October, with PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) and Renault (RENA.PA) reclaiming some lost ground from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), according to industry data published on Monday.

Registrations advanced 2.6 percent to 166,515 cars last month, building on September’s 3.6 percent year-on-year gain, France’s CCFA auto industry association said in a statement.

Paris-based Peugeot posted a 4.1 percent sales gain helped by recent models such as the 308 compact and 2008 mini-SUV. Renault sales rose 5.8 percent, boosted by its similarly sized Captur model.

“This is a strong showing by the French carmakers in a positive market,” CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said.

The association improved its French market outlook, predicting a 6 percent decline for 2013 - smaller than the 8 percent contraction previously forecast.

Over the past two years, Renault and Peugeot have seen their combined domestic market share decline 2.6 percentage points to 53.6 percent for January-October, as rivals such as Volkswagen and Hyundai (005380.KS) have grabbed a bigger slice of shrinking demand.

But Volkswagen lost ground last month with a 3.6 percent French sales decline as Renault, Peugeot and Fiat FIA.MI all benefited from the rebound. The Italian carmaker’s sales rose 2.5 percent.

Hyundai and affiliate Kia (000270.KS) posted a combined 5.8 percent increase in French sales, with Japan’s Toyota (7203.T) not far behind at 5.2 percent.

General Motors (GM.N) sales jumped 9.4 percent thanks to a 31 percent surge by its Chevrolet brand.

French delivery van registrations also advanced 3.7 percent last month, the CCFA said, taking the overall gain in light vehicle sales to 2.8 percent.

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Geert De Clercq and James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.