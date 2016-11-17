FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
PSA, Renault, VW lead European car sales decline
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
November 17, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

PSA, Renault, VW lead European car sales decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European car sales fell 0.3 percent in October, with the region's three biggest automakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), PSA (PEUP.PA) and Renault (RENA.PA) leading the decline, according to industry data published on Thursday.

Registrations came in at 1.14 million cars last month in the region comprising European Union member states as well as Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers said in a statement.

PSA sales fell 7.4 percent, weighed down by the Citroen brand's 8.9 percent decline, while Peugeot sales were down a more modest 4.6 percent.

Renault group registrations were 2.1 percent lower, and Volkswagen suffered a 1.8 percent sales slide largely attributable to the core VW brand's 7.8 percent drop.

The October numbers dampened the European auto market's performance for the year so far - now amounting to 6.9 percent year-on-year growth for January-October.

French and German demand weakened in October, according to national data published earlier this month, causing forecaster LMC Automotive to trim its full-year market outlook for Western Europe.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.