5 months ago
Greece seizes amphetamines suspected to be destined for Middle East
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
March 6, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 5 months ago

Greece seizes amphetamines suspected to be destined for Middle East

Greek authorities present confiscated guns, money and Captagon amphetamine pills after dismantling a criminal ring near Elefsina, south west of Athens, Greece, March 6, 2017.Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek authorities have seized more than half a million illegally made amphetamine pills, their largest haul to date and thought to be destined for the Middle East.

Greek police and the Financial Crime Unit (SDOE) said the 635,000 pills, manufactured at an illegal laboratory in an Athens suburb, were ready to be shipped to Turkey.

"The load would have been transferred to Turkey ... the final destination was possibly countries in the Middle East," SDOE drugs division chief Loukas Danabasis told journalists on Monday.

The pills had a street value of about 10 million euros ($10.60 million). It was the first time authorities had discovered locally made versions of the stimulant.

Two Greeks, a Turk and an Albanian national were detained for questioning.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Alison Williams

