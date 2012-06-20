Insight: The power brokers with Europe's fate in their hands: Douglas Flint

HSBC Group Chairman Douglas Flint attends a news conference in Hong Kong in this May 19, 2011 file photo. To match Insight EUROPE/DECIDERS REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

If fixing the euro zone crisis requires an accountant’s precision and calmness, the new head of the global banking lobby group is in a good position to help.

Douglas Flint holds the chairmanship of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which represents more than 450 financial firms and led creditors in the deal to restructure 206 billion euros of Greek debt this year.

The 56-year-old Scot, also chairman of HSBC, is seen as a low-key networker with strong contacts across the banking industry and in governments after 17 years at Europe’s biggest bank, which has operations in 85 countries.

Far removed from the brash image of big-spending bankers, he was once reported by Britain’s Times newspaper as saying: “ He who shouts loudest shouldn’t necessarily get noticed.”

Flint took the IIF role from Josef Ackermann, the former boss of Deutsche Bank, who joked in his departing speech that his timing “might be perfect” as he handed over the reins.

Ackermann was the key go-between as German Chancellor Angela Merkel put pressure on Greece’s creditors to take bigger losses.

With no end in sight to the euro zone crisis the IIF is likely to remain a central player. Flint believes restoring confidence in the euro zone project is crucial, and leaders need to get citizens to “buy into the vision.”

“People want austerity and they want growth, so part of it is leading people to the understanding it’s not a toggle switch between austerity and growth,” he told Reuters shortly after taking over as IIF chairman, at a meeting in Copenhagen.

Though Flint was criticized for his role supporting HSBC’s disastrous 2003 purchase of U.S. sub-prime lender Household - saddling the bank with billions of dollars of losses - the bank avoided government bailouts and emerged from the crisis in better shape than rivals thanks to its prudent approach to capital and liquidity. It is now undergoing its own austerity program, cutting costs to boost profits.

Flint is also regarded as an expert in complex regulatory and accounting issues. He has served on the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and in 2008 co-authored a report, “Containing Systemic Risk”, with Goldman Sachs Bank USA Chairman Gerald Corrigan.

It will serve him well in the current environment. Regulatory changes are fast approaching and euro zone governments are clamping down hard in an effort to make their lenders watertight in the event of any further financial storms.

Flint has been a vocal critic when he considers reforms to be going too far. But he also sees that there is work to do.

“The benefits of the single market and a material economic union - to have a one-stop negotiation with the other significant unions like the United States, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East - are so obviously apparent,” he said.

“The challenge is to lead people to understanding there are difficult choices. We want all the benefits of the single market and now we might have to address some of the bits that haven’t been finished.”