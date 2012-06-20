Insight: The power brokers with Europe's fate in their hands: Jens Weidmann

Jens Weidmann, President of German Bundesbank, answers reporter's questions during an exclusive interview with Reuters at the Bundesbank headquarters in Frankfurt, in this April 16, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

The telephone in the office of Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann rarely stops ringing.

With two secretaries and a special advisor on hand, he takes only the important callers himself. But these days almost all the callers are important: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, fellow central bank governors and top foreign politicians all want Weidmann’s views on the future of the euro zone.

He hardly gets a chance to come up for air between talks with decision makers in Europe and central bankers in the United States wanting to know the latest developments. Such calls can turn into heated debates.

“Critics on the other side of the Atlantic are of the opinion the ECB (European Central Bank) should follow the example of the Federal Reserve and buy more government debt. But we are not a federal state and not even the Fed buys debt from California or Florida,” he said.

Four years of uninterrupted turmoil has turned a rigid routine into spontaneous clusters of emergency conference calls and rapidly-arranged get-togethers. Weekends and late night calls have became part of the routine, putting a strain on officials.

Weidmann’s predecessor, Axel Weber, and his compatriot Juergen Stark - the ECB’s chief economist at the time - decided to quit last year in protest at the ECB’s purchases of troubled euro zone debt.

Others, like Weidmann’s former ECB colleague, Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, whose term on the Executive Board expired in May, look forward to re-adjusting their work-life balance, which Gonzalez-Paramo said was tilted “in the wrong direction”.

The new German central bank (Bundesbank) president Jens Weidmann poses for photographers during a photocall at the Bundesbank headquarters in Frankfurt, in this May 2, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

“You really don’t know whether you have a weekend or not,” Gonzalez-Paramo said. “You go somewhere and you stay all day long on the phone or on your laptop. This, I hope, is for some time at least over.”

Weidmann has frequently said that he had no plans to follow in his colleagues’ footsteps.

With growing doubts whether the euro zone can survive in its present form, planning for the worst case has become essential.

The Bundesbank has reactivated the task force it used in 2008 to manage the rescue of German banks IKB and Hypo Real Estate. Weidmann’s advisers gather information about German banks’ exposure to Greece - and to Portugal, Spain and Italy, the countries seen as most vulnerable if Greece left the euro zone.

The Bundesbank president stays in close contact with his ECB colleagues, including ECB President Mario Draghi and executive board member Joerg Asmussen, who has known Weidmann since their university days.

Despite the personal connection - and even though the distance between the Bundesbank and the ECB is less than five kilometers - the two central banks sometimes seem worlds apart. Weidmann is known as a hard-liner and often clashes with colleagues and politicians trying to push the ECB beyond its legal limits, such as asking it to back-stop governments to ease pressure from financial markets.

Short-term gains brought about by stretching the ECB’s mandate may come at a high cost of lost credibility, he fears.

“Financial markets change their mind every other week. One day they demand more, the next day they complain about the consequences,” Weidmann said.