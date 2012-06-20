Insight: The power brokers with Europe's fate in their hands: Joerg Asmussen

Germany's Finance State Secretary Joerg Asmussen holds his speech during the 14th Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt in this November 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

Putting out fires is nothing new to European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen. His dad ran the local fire brigade when he was a boy: a round-the-clock job that required a cool head.

Now, the 45-year-old German official is considered one of the most efficient crisis managers in the euro zone, a veteran of Europe’s sovereign debt and wider financial crises and a key government advisor on future challenges facing the region.

Still, he told Reuters: “Hectic people make me nervous.”

His approach is to stay calm, gather data and evaluate, to determine his goal and decide how to get there.

“A good crisis manager is not hectic himself,” he said. Decisions must be made “calmly, even if you are under pressure.”

“You’ve got to know in advance exactly what your bosses want...and when you reach a point where you touch the line, you’ve got to pick up the phone,” Asmussen said. “You can’t shy away from getting someone out of bed at 2 a.m.”

That calm under fire is one reason why Asmussen has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks since joining the German finance ministry as a junior advisor in 1996, and why he counts among his patrons Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble despite his membership of the opposition Social Democrats.

Asmussen was appointed German deputy finance minister in mid-2009 and since January has worked at the ECB, where he is responsible for the bank’s international and European relations - code for crisis management.

So far he has shaped policy as a backroom negotiator but is now becoming more visible.

“You get one task. If your bosses think you’ve done reasonably well, you get the next,” he said.

Asmussen’s first portfolio at the finance ministry was the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which he says prepared him well.

“The Asian crisis was a good learning phase because of the cooperation with people who had known this kind of thing for a long time,” he said. “Back then Juergen Stark and Klaus Regling headed the finance ministry’s crisis team.”

Personal contacts are crucial.

“The chemistry among the key players is extremely important. Independently of all the empirical data that you can study, you need to have a gut feeling for the people you’re dealing with because sometimes you’re operating all around the globe.”

In his last years in the finance ministry, there were few German crisis meetings without Asmussen - either in the second row or in the room next door - on topics from Germany’s banking rescue fund to the panel that decided carmaker Opel’s future.

“Every minister and head of state or government has about five people he or she really trusts. There are always a hundred people who say they’ve spoken to the minister who wants this or that and that’s why we have to act. My experience is those who have really spoken to the minister don’t say it.”

Aside from the daily fire-fighting, Asmussen thinks Europe’s medium-term future poses more challenging questions.

“Further integration, fiscal union, banking union, democratically legitimate political union - we’ve got to achieve that and we have to have an open public debate on that because those are basic questions of our social order. You can’t do that in the back room.”

His job, Asmussen said, is not all that different from his father‘s.

“If there was a fire anywhere on Christmas Eve, the phone would ring and my dad would go to work.”

His own family is relaxed about his duties, says Asmussen, even though he missed the birth of his second daughter because of the 2009 financial crisis, and interrupted his summer holiday last year to attend a crisis meeting in Brussels on Greece.

And despite the pace, he finds it easy to switch off.

“Whenever I have the opportunity to sleep, I sleep well. At most my two daughters keep me awake.”