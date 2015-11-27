Rhine return fizzles as agile diesel buyers, warmth defy low waters

LONDON (Reuters) - A short-lived rise in water levels on the Rhine river passageway in Europe has failed to boost diesel demand as traders had hoped, leaving stocks building at sea ports and sending margins spiraling lower.

Cargoes of middle distillates, notably heating oil and diesel, are choking key European entry hubs, as hoped-for inland demand did not materialize, quashing hopes for a price boost.

“The lack of demand to Rhine destinations certainly has its effect on the whole market,” barge brokers River lake Barging said in a note to clients this week.

Water levels on the Rhine, the key route linking Europe’s Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp import hub with consumers in Germany and Switzerland, rose to as high as 2.4 meters this week - a level not seen since June.

Ultra-low levels this autumn created a logistical nightmare for buyers and distributors, as barges could at best sail half-loaded. An unplanned shut down of Switzerland’s only oil refinery exacerbated the problem - forcing the country to turn twice to strategic reserves.

But warm weather, an agile transportation network and eager buyers forestalled the demand spike expectations. Additionally, water levels have fallen back again, and are not expected to rise significantly in the near term.

“It seems even though the water levels were low, terminals took a lot of product in after all,” one trader said. “I think there was a sort of panic ... companies just moved every drop they could.”

German household heating oil stocks climbed higher even as water levels fell. By the beginning of this month, they reached 63 percent of tank capacity, above the five-year average.

Industrial stocks stood at 39.6 percent of capacity, according to traders, just under the average of 40 percent for this time of year.

German’s northern Hamburg port gobbled up Baltic diesel, with imports surpassing 500,000 tonnes in late October, from below 400,000 tonnes for most of the rest of this year. Analysts said the strong transportation network allowed it to carry the fuels inland via rail and truck.

“There’s lots of low cost transport,” said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research with Energy Aspects.

He added that forecasts of an immediate drop in Rhine levels had cut into buyer enthusiasm, but that there was also “not a pressing need to do so.”

Warm weather also kept consumers from draining their own tanks. Average temperatures in Germany in November, at 8.9 degrees Celsius, were more than 3 degrees higher than the average, according to Reuters data. Swiss temperatures, at 8.1 degrees on average, 2.7 percent above the norm.

But with margins for producing diesel down nearly 14 percent from the peak earlier this month, the failure of the Rhine to drain stocks sends a grim message to refiners.

“The supply side looks to be recovering and that is bearish for cracks and spreads,” Campbell said.

“Europe will struggle.”