FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to continue to support recovery: Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 3, 2015 / 4:48 PM / 2 years ago

ECB to continue to support recovery: Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem attends a news conference after an eurozone finance ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Luxembourg, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank looks set to continue to support the economy as the euro zone’s upswing broadens and strengthens, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

“The ECB has been accommodative ... supportive for the economic recovery and I think the main message today is that they will continue to do so as long as is necessary,” Dijsselbloem told reporters on the sidelines of an economic conference.

Growth had returned to all euro area countries except Greece and is expected to improve further next year, he said.

Dijsselbloem added Deflation was not a threat to the currency bloc, however, inflation, investment and credit flows were still too low.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.