a year ago
Spanish police seize 15 tonnes of hashish off boat in Mediterranean
September 14, 2016 / 9:08 AM / a year ago

Spanish police seize 15 tonnes of hashish off boat in Mediterranean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police seized nearly 15 tonnes of hashish from a boat off the southern coast in the largest drugs haul in the Mediterranean this year, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Two people on board, from the Netherlands and Bulgaria, were arrested in the operation which began on Saturday night and culminated early on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

The seizure formed part of a pan-European initiative, Indalo, which responsible for monitoring illegal immigration flows and criminal activity along the Mediterranean coast from North Africa.

In August, Spanish and Italian police seized over three tonnes of hashish worth $2 million from a boat off the Italian coast and arrested 19 Polish members of an international drug smuggling ring.

Reporting by Paul Day; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
