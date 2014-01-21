FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB could revise euro zone growth outlook up: Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 21, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

ECB could revise euro zone growth outlook up: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny addresses an economic conference in Vienna November 18, 2013.REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may revise up its forecasts for euro zone economic growth, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said, reiterating he saw neither inflation nor deflation on the horizon as the ECB keeps monetary policy loose.

The economies of Germany and Austria are doing well, Spain and Ireland are developing better than first thought, and France is stable, he told reporters on Tuesday.

“If you distribute the risks then at this stage the likelihood that (the outlook) is better is higher than it being worse,” he said when asked about chances for the ECB to raise its next economic growth forecasts in March.

Accelerating growth in 2015 should lead to higher inflation as well, but this should stay under the ECB’s goal of keeping prices close to but under 2 percent. “It is going in right direction,” he added.

The ECB raised its growth forecast for this year slightly in December and expects the euro zone’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 1.1 percent.

Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.