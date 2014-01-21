ECB could revise euro zone growth outlook up: Nowotny

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may revise up its forecasts for euro zone economic growth, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said, reiterating he saw neither inflation nor deflation on the horizon as the ECB keeps monetary policy loose.

The economies of Germany and Austria are doing well, Spain and Ireland are developing better than first thought, and France is stable, he told reporters on Tuesday.

“If you distribute the risks then at this stage the likelihood that (the outlook) is better is higher than it being worse,” he said when asked about chances for the ECB to raise its next economic growth forecasts in March.

Accelerating growth in 2015 should lead to higher inflation as well, but this should stay under the ECB’s goal of keeping prices close to but under 2 percent. “It is going in right direction,” he added.

The ECB raised its growth forecast for this year slightly in December and expects the euro zone’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 1.1 percent.