ECB has leeway for more action, no emergency: Nowotny
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

ECB has leeway for more action, no emergency: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central bank policymaker and head of the Austrian National Bank Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has room for more action to address the euro zone’s economic problems but does not need emergency measures, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

“One surely has further opportunities. I may point out we are not in recession, we have positive growth rates. It is not as if the ECB has to open the emergency pharmacy now,” he told reporters when asked about what step the ECB could still take.

He had earlier told an investment conference that it was “nonsense” to call the ECB a “bad bank” for its plan to buy asset-backed securities as a way to spur the economy, although he said the focus had to be on quality rather than quantity.

He reiterated that a weaker euro exchange rate against the dollar was good for the European economy and reduced the risk of protracted low inflation.

(This story refiles to fix the spelling of Nowotny in the first paragraph)

Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Alison Williams

