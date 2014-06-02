FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury out on negative deposit rates: Nowotny
June 2, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Jury out on negative deposit rates: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Whether negative deposit rates work requires a “long discussion”, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday, stressing he was speaking in general terms and not about any potential steps this week by the ECB.

“If that has any effect is a question that entails a long discussion,” he told a round table panel when discussing hypothetical steps a central bank could take to counter deflationary trends.

He reiterated that the ECB had no target for the euro’s exchange rate but said that the central bank could not ignore the impact the exchange rate has on prices.

He added that monetary policy alone could not address all an economy’s issues. “Monetary policy can create conditions. For example a low interest rate can be a necessary condition for new investment but it is never a sufficient one,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

