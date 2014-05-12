FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tough bank rules could spur shadow banking: Nowotny
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 12, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Tough bank rules could spur shadow banking: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Stepped-up supervision of the banking sector could drive some risky activity into the shadow banking sector, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“There is a danger that intensified regulation in the banking sector might cause important and risky business activities to be shifted into less regulated areas such as shadow banking entities,” he said in remarks prepared for a conference on banking union.

National differences allowed in supervising second-tier banks could distort competition to some degree, he added, but he said there was an argument for some degree of differentiation to address cultural differences and local financial cycles.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.