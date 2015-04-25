FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch detain three in French-led horsemeat investigation
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2015 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch detain three in French-led horsemeat investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ national prosecutor’s office said on Saturday it had detained three suspects as part of a French-led investigation into illegal trading in horse meat.

Dutch prosecutors said in a statement the three had been detained after searches of 15 buildings across the country. The investigation is being coordinated in several countries by the European Union agency Eurojust.

Eurojust said in a separate statement dated Friday that actions had been underway in several European countries to stop “an organized criminal network involved in trade in illegal horsemeat”.

According to the Eurojust statement, French authorities believe 4,700 horses unfit for human consumption were slaughtered and sold as food between 2010 and 2013. French authorities alone have uncovered falsified identification documents for 400 horses.

Documents and assets were seized from an unidentified company in the south of the Netherlands, Dutch prosecutors said.

“The company and its owner are suspected of forgery and improper importation of horses without valid identification,” prosecutors said.

The horses are believed to have been given falsified documents and then illegally re-exported, prosecutors said.

Police and food inspectors in Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and Britain also conducted unspecified actions in the same investigation this week, Eurojust said.

Reporting By Toby Sterling; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.