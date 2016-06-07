FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BlackRock mines social media for early Brexit steer
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 7, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BlackRock mines social media for early Brexit steer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A BlackRock building is seen in New York June 12, 2009.Eric Thayer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, is looking to social media to help it figure out the likelihood of a Brexit with polls too close to call ahead of Britain's June 23 vote on its membership of the European Union.

The firm's 100-strong Scientific Active Equity team includes 20 people with a data science background and has mainly used Twitter to track general attention to the topic and activity in the 'Remain' and 'Leave' camps, a company spokesman said.

Rob Fairbairn, in charge of the firm's mutual fund businesses globally, told delegates at the Fund Forum conference in Berlin that all his team's efforts had yet to give a clear steer.

"There are a huge amount of people trying to work out the Brexit result, completely ignoring polls, looking at social media and trying to work that through... BlackRock's part of that process," Fairbairn told delegates.

"We're still trying to work out what's going to happen, by the way, but we're looking at a lot of different things," he added.

Polls continue to give a conflicting picture. According to two polls published in Tuesday's newspapers Britons narrowly favor remaining in the EU, in contrast to surveys released on Monday which showed the campaign for Brexit ahead.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.