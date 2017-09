EU's Oettinger says Google's market power can be limited

A Google logo is seen at the garage where the company was founded on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s new digital economy commissioner, Germany’s Guenther Oettinger, said on Wednesday that Google’s market power could be limited, adding that he would work to ensure that the search engine’s services preserve neutrality and objectivity.

Oettinger also told reporters in Brussels that European telecoms companies tended to be at the lower end of the global spectrum, meaning EU competition policy needed to open up to suggestions from industry.