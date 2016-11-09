EU wheat falls after USDA report knocks Chicago futures

PARIS (Reuters) - European wheat prices fell slightly on Wednesday after the release of a U.S. government supply and demand report that sent Chicago futures lower, traders said.

The surprise victory of Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election pressured prices earlier in the day but they had recouped losses before the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) report.

December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, unofficially closed 0.5 percent lower to 161.00 euros per tonne.

CME Group's December EU wheat contract was down 0.4 percent at 172.00 euros a tonne.

"Trump's election did not really impact grains. Currency volatility was rather low. Fundamentals are taking over and at this stage of the year they are already well priced in," a futures trader said.

The USDA raised its forecast of the U.S. 2016/17 corn yield to a record high 175.3 bushels per acre, at the high end of a range of trade expectations and U.S. 2016/17 soybean yields to 52.5 bushels per acre, above an average of analyst expectations.

It also raised its forecasts of U.S. 2016/17 corn, soybean and wheat ending stocks.

Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures extended declines after the report and soybean futures turned lower.

Activity was thin with many operators attending an industry conference in Geneva.