EU wheat higher as Chicago offsets export headwinds

PARIS (Reuters) - European wheat futures rose on Monday as gains in Chicago linked to concerns over wet U.S. weather offset export-penalising strength in the euro.

December milling wheat on Euronext unofficially closed up 1.75 euros, or 1.0 percent, at 171.75 euros a ton.

Euronext also found technical impetus after holding chart support last week when it approached contract lows. [GRA/EU]

"The European market tracked Chicago and ignored the handicap of the euro and the aggressive pricing seen in the first export deals done for the upcoming harvest," a futures dealer said.

"The volumes traded remain thin and some of it seems to be covering in case the USDA report tonight shows a further decline in crop conditions."

Heavy rain in parts of the U.S. Plains has raised concern about damage to wheat in the run-up to harvesting, while showers have also threatened some corn seedlings and hampered late soybean planting. [GRA/]

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly crop progress report issued after the market close in Chicago will be watched as an indication of the weather impact. [US/CROPS]

Traders were also watching crop conditions in western Europe as a hot spell forecast from this week could put water stress on crops after rain relief earlier this month.

The EU's crop monitor lowered its monthly outlook for this year's yields for soft wheat and most mother major crops in the EU, notably due to dryness in Spain and France.

The euro extended last week's rally against the dollar to its highest in more than six months at above $1.12, further clouding the export outlook for France and Germany. [FRX/]

"The disappointing strength of the euro has really darkened the export outlook for the near future," one German trader said.

A huge barley purchase by Saudi Arabia also underlined the flagging competitiveness of EU grains.

The EU has enjoyed a burst of barley exports in the latter part of the current season, but prices quoted in the 1.5 million ton tender purchase by Saudi Arabia on Monday for new-crop periods suggested Black Sea supplies seen would most likely be selected, traders said.

In Germany, cash selling premiums in Hamburg dipped but were still underpinned by domestic demand for feed wheat.

Standard wheat with 12 percent protein content for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at a premium of 2 euros over the Paris December contract against 2.5 euros over on Friday. Buyers were seeking 1 euro over Paris.

Feed wheat for May/June delivery in Germany's South Oldenburg feed wheat market was quoted about 7-8 euros over Hamburg milling wheat at around 180-181 euros a ton.