Austria's Faymann says Greek trip aims to head off Grexit

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Tuesday his meeting with Greek leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens on Wednesday was coordinated with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and aimed at heading off a Greek exit from the euro.

Faymann, a Social Democrat who has taken a relatively sympathetic line on Greece in its debt talks with creditors, reiterated to reporters on Tuesday that Athens had to fulfill its commitments under its current rescue program.

But he added: “We need a longer-term plan which is also linked to conditions but also means...that whoever wants to invest in Greece knows he is investing in a country that will still have the euro a year from now.”