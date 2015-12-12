FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EWG's Wieser says first Greece's bailout review to include IMF: press
#Business News
December 12, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

EWG's Wieser says first Greece's bailout review to include IMF: press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The first review of Greece’s bailout program will not be concluded without the participation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Eurogroup Working Group’s president Thomas Wieser told Kathimerini weekly newspaper.

“There is no chance that the first review will conclude without the IMF,” he said. “This is not my personal opinion or that of EU institutions, but a reality that occurs from the parliamentary procedures in some member states.”

The Greek government wants the first review to conclude by end of January so that talks on debt relief can follow.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; editing by Andrew Roche

