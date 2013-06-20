FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece restoring confidence in reform program, says Barroso
June 20, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 4 years

Greece restoring confidence in reform program, says Barroso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso addresses a news conference after a European People's Party (EPP) leaders' meeting in Vienna June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Greece is restoring confidence in its economic reform program, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday.

“Greece is making progress in terms of recovering the confidence needed for the country to go back to growth,” he told reporters after a meeting of European conservative leaders.

“I hope they will be successful and we are supporting them,” he said when asked about the government’s shutdown of national broadcaster ERT.

Greece’s ruling party leaders signaled moves towards a compromise on the restart of state TV broadcasts and said they would resolve a political standoff by Thursday.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by John Stonestreet

