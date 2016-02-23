FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says NATO must deploy task force, says Turkey undermining it
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 23, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Greece says NATO must deploy task force, says Turkey undermining it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Tuesday called on NATO to implement a plan to deploy a task force into the Aegean Sea to clamp down on criminal networks smuggling refugees into Europe, with its defense minister accusing Turkey of trying to undermine the deal.

“I sent a letter to the Secretary-General of NATO today asking him to implement the unanimous agreement,” Defense Minister Panos Kammenos told journalists.

“In this letter I am asking that the NATO force be moved east of the Greek islands,” he said.

Turkey, he said, had raised fresh demands for the task force to be deployed. “Turkey is trying to blow (the agreement) apart,” he said.

Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.