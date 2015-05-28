FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny plays down risk of Greece contagion
May 28, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny plays down risk of Greece contagion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank Governing Council member and chief of Austria's central bank Ewald Nowotny gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, Austria, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny played down on Thursday risks that Greece’s debt woes could spread to other peripheral members of the euro zone.

“You see that this (Greek) risk is seen as isolated and in contrast to earlier times there is no connection between developments in Greece and developments elsewhere” in Europe, he told a news conference on the Austrian central bank’s annual report when discussing sovereign bond yields.

“This is certainly an improvement, a stabilisation of the overall European landscape.”

Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
