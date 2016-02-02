Two charged in Greece with participating in terrorist group: court sources

ATHENS (Reuters) - Two men in their 20s were charged in Greece with participation in a terrorist group and possession of military material with intent to supply terrorists, court officials said on Tuesday.

The two, a 29-year old from Bosnia and a 20-year old of Yemeni origin, were holding Swedish passports. They were en route to Turkey when they were caught carrying weapons in their luggage during a random check on Greece’s northeastern border in late January, a police official said.

They have denied any wrongdoing. They will be held in Greece pending trial, a court official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. No trial date has been set yet.

The two had flown to Athens and then boarded a bus to the northern city of Alexandroupolis, where they planned to get on another bus to Turkey, a police official said.