6 months ago
February 19, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 6 months ago

'Carnival mask' attackers throw petrol bombs at Greece's Syriza offices

Police investigate the area outside the headquarters of Greece's ruling Syriza party where petrol bombs damaged the entrance of the building in Athens, Greece, February 19, 2017.Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - People wearing carnival masks hurled petrol bombs at the offices of Greece's ruling Syriza party in central Athens on Sunday, causing slight damage, police said.

Authorities said the group threw 'two or three' petrol bombs. A Reuters witness saw damage to two cars parked outside the building, blackened walls and chips in window panes.

Greece has received three international bailouts since 2010 and measures to contain its debt crisis have sent the economy into its worst recession since World War Two. Protesters often clash with police, although violence is rarely widespread.

Reporting by Phoebe Fronista; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

