FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Troika deal key to Greek loan payments - Wieser
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Troika deal key to Greek loan payments - Wieser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - International partners will not decide on fresh loan payments to Greece until a new government there has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the so-called troika of EU, IMF and ECB, a senior euro zone official said.

“No new decisions on disbursements will be made until a new MOU has been negotiated and signed,” Thomas Wieser, head of the Eurogroup Working Group that supports the work of euro zone finance ministers, told reporters on Monday.

Asked about conditions being discussed for a euro zone aid package agreed to help support Spain’s banking sector, he said conditionality “may not only include that on individual banks”, but he was not more specific.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.