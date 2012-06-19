FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Troika deal key to Greek loan payments - Wieser
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 12:18 AM / 5 years ago

New Troika deal key to Greek loan payments - Wieser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - International partners will not decide on fresh loan payments to Greece until a new government there has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the so-called troika of EU, IMF and ECB, a senior euro zone official said.

“No new decisions on disbursements will be made until a new MOU has been negotiated and signed,” Thomas Wieser, head of the Eurogroup Working Group that supports the work of euro zone finance ministers, told reporters on Monday.

Asked about conditions being discussed for a euro zone aid package agreed to help support Spain’s banking sector, he said conditionality “may not only include that on individual banks”, but he was not more specific.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.