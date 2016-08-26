FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hungarian PM Orban calls for joint European army
August 26, 2016 / 10:58 AM / a year ago

Hungarian PM Orban calls for joint European army

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during the news conference in Warsaw, Poland, August 26, 2015.Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday the European Union should start setting up a joint European army.

Orban, a staunch critic of the EU's migration policies, said security should be a priority for Europe.

"We should list the issue of security as a priority, and we should start setting up a common European army," Orban told a news conference after a meeting between Central European member states and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Ralph Boulton

