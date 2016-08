Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (L to R), German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka pose for media in Warsaw, Poland, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BUDAPEST Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday the European Union should start setting up a joint European army.

Orban, a staunch critic of the EU's migration policies, said security should be a priority for Europe.

"We should list the issue of security as a priority, and we should start setting up a common European army," Orban told a news conference after a meeting between Central European member states and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw.

