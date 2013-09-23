Poland to keep KGHM stake, Lotos control: minister

KGHM's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Lubin, southern-western Poland, in this July 29, 2011 file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will not sell any of its stake in KGHM, Europe’s No.2 copper producer, and will retain a controlling share in oil refiner Lotos because they are strategic assets, Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said on Monday.

Markets had expected that the Polish government, under pressure to plug a large gap in this year’s budget, would sell stakes in both Lotos LTSP.WA and KGHM KGH.WA, among the most valuable stocks in its portfolio.

“We do not plan to sell more shares in KGHM in the foreseeable future. Lotos will remain under the treasury’s control in the foreseeable future too,” Tamborski said at a Reuters Investment Summit.

Poland owns 32 percent of KGHM and 53 percent of Lotos, its second-biggest refiner.

Tamborski said both firms belonged to a category of Polish companies that the government treats as strategically important for the economy and over which the state should retain control.

In the past, the government applied the “strategic” label to firms in which investors from neighboring Russia - viewed with suspicion by Warsaw - wanted to take a large share.

Tamborski said that even with the limits on selling KGHM and Lotos shares, Poland would meet its target, set out in the 2014 budget, of raising 3.7 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) in revenue from the sale of state-owned shares.

PIPELINE NEARLY EMPTY

Poland plans an initial public offering of Energa, a power producer, this year. Tamborski said the treasury may kick off the IPO of trader Weglokoks in 2014.

Those listings apart, Tamborski said the focus will be on selling stakes in companies that are already listed, since it has almost run out of attractive firms to float.

Tamborski said that realizing a plan to sell shares in utility Enea ENEA.WA would be difficult in 2014, because debate over a new energy law has created a degree of uncertainty for investors in the energy sector.

He said his ministry expected to sell its remaining stake in real estate holding PHN PHN.WA this year.

Poland’s government values all its stakes in listed companies at around 100 billion zlotys and its stakes that could potentially be sold at 19 billion, Tamborski said.

Some analysts fear that a planned overhaul of the pension system, which will limit the role of the private pension funds that are major players on the local capital market, will make the privatization process difficult.

“The capital market does not like uncertainty. Once there is specific information concerning the pension funds, the uncertainty will disappear,” Tamborski said.

The government is drafting a law on pension reform, which will be submitted to parliament before the end of the year.

The treasury ministry oversees PIR, a new state-controlled fund designed to invest in large infrastructure projects.

Tamborski said the ministry was looking into the possibility that the fund could become a minority investor in a project to build Poland’s largest coal-fired power station at Opole in the south.

He said PIR could, if the deal went ahead, make a contribution to cover more than 6 percent of the project’s cost of 11.6 billion zloty.

But Tamborski added: “The chances that PIR will get involved are not big.”

(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here)

(Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits)