Czech Unipetrol targets return to operating profit

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol (UNPE.PR) is sticking to a target of returning to an operating profit in 2013 despite losses in the first half, but the situation remains tough, the company’s chief executive said.

Marek Switajewski told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Monday a number of factors were challenging the country’s biggest refining company, majority owned by Poland’s PKN Orlen PKN.WA, and the main one was a Czech economy that is weaker than the company planned for.

The delayed implementation of legislation to fight tax evasion on fuels, little relief from charges on renewable power that Unipetrol must pay and unplanned shutdowns are also taking a toll.

“It is still a goal, (but) it is tough,” Switajewski said Prague when asked about the earnings target Unipetrol set earlier this year.

“Refining margins (in Europe) are very low. It is very difficult with such a low margin, with overcapacity, to be competitive.”

Unipetrol, like other refiners in Europe, is facing overcapacity in the sector that has squeezed its margins to near zero. On top of that, the Czech economy is just exiting a record long recession.

The company, one of the country’s biggest in terms of revenue, posted a 658 million crown ($34.41 million) operating loss (EBIT) in the first half. That result followed a 4.0 billion crown operating loss in 2012 when it took a massive charge on refining assets.

Switajewski said he would not yet say the recession is over, citing as an example that non-fuel spending at retail outlets at its gas stations remained weak.

Unipetrol’s biggest money maker is petrochemical products, while refining has pushed the company into losses.

“If we look from this macro perspective, then we couldn’t expect any miracles (on refining margins),” he said. “A rather tough environment will stay.”

Unipetrol last week announced the unscheduled shutdown of its petrochemical steam cracker unit at its Litvinov plant due to a technical fault.

Switajewski said they would know this week whether the shutdown could last more than two weeks. It is costing Unipetrol 60 million crowns at the level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

The company is also being stung by delays this year in enacting legislation against tax evasion on imported fuels, which takes market share away from established companies.

For Switajewski, tackling this issue would possibly do more than any economic recovery.

“In this overcapacity in the market... (with) this very small refinery margin, every (Czech) crown counts,” he said. ($1 = 19.1236 Czech crowns)

(Corrects 2012 operating loss figure in seventh paragraph)