Bankers expect IPOs to be greater portion of share sales in 2014

LONDON (Reuters) - The volume of new stock market listings is set to continue rising in 2014, investment bankers said on Tuesday, as a pickup in activity this year encourages other companies to follow suit.

Nearly $20 billion had been raised by European company stock market flotations this year as of October 17, according to Thomson Reuters data, up 158 percent on the same period in 2012.

Yet initial public offerings (IPOs) still accounted for less than 13 percent of all European share sale proceeds, with follow-on deals such as sales of existing shares by owners of listed companies making up the bulk of activity.

“We would hope that the split will reverse back towards IPOs because the sentiment is there,” Jens Voss, head of equity capital markets (ECM) at Commerzbank, told an ECM conference hosted by Thomson Reuters publication IFR.

Bankers differed in their views as to how far it would shift, variously predicting between 20 and 35 percent of share sale activity could come from new listings next year.

Factors such as when the U.S. Federal Reserve begins reducing its economic stimulus measures, which have boosted stock markets, and stagnant economic growth in much of Europe remain among the biggest threats to the continued health of the IPO market, bankers said.

Periods of volatility mean being more flexible on the timing of a sale will be key, including offer periods shorter than the typical four-week process.

“That has been the lesson from the last few years,” said Voss.

Many of Europe’s new listings this year, including Belgian postal service bpost (BPOST.BR) and British real estate agency Countrywide (CWD.L), have been private equity-backed companies, as improving stock markets have made valuations more attractive for sellers keen to exit assets held for several years.

Albert Ganyushin, head of international listings at NYSE Euronext said private equity would continue to form a big proportion of the IPO pipeline going into next year.

But bankers said the lag created by the many months or even years it can take to prepare for an offering, means next year should see a wider range of companies coming to market.

“Corporates who are much less experienced (at IPOs than private equity) will take longer to come to the market,” said Luis Vaz-Pinto, global head of ECM at Societe Generale. “This second part of the market which will come in ... is potentially much larger.”

Adrian Lewis, head of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa at HSBC said better valuations and greater liquidity in the market was giving companies and their owners the confidence to push the button on stock offerings.

“We all have great hopes and expectations for next year,” he said.