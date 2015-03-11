FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European acquisitions by foreign suitors set record for year to date
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 11, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

European acquisitions by foreign suitors set record for year to date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Acquisitions involving a European target company and a suitor from outside the region totaled $73.4 billion so far this year, the highest amount over this stage of the year since Thomson Reuters records began in the 1970s.

U.S. companies are the most active foreign buyers in Europe, accounting for 38 percent of this year’s inbound deal activity by value, also thanks to a 12 percent fall in the value of the euro against the dollar.

U.S. acquisitions in Europe have more than doubled in value from last year to $27.9 billion.

Britain accounted for the two largest deals, namely Hutchison Whampoa’s 0013.HK proposed acquisition of O2’s UK operations and Ball Corp’s (BLL.N) move for Rexam REX.L.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.