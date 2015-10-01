Volkswagen shares lose ground on report of facing 'major' fines

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares of Volkswagen lost ground on Thursday afternoon, with traders citing reported comments by the U.S. Energy Secretary that the German automaker faced “major” fines.

Volkswagen shares were down 1.2 percent at 96.61 euros at 1312 GMT, having fallen to a low of 95.28 euros earlier.

The company is looking at ways to cut costs and boost cash flow and could sell more shares if the price of clearing up a scandal over its rigging of diesel emissions tests puts its credit rating at risk.

The automaker faces “major, major fines” after its emissions scandal, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz was reported to have said, according to a Bloomberg report cited by traders.