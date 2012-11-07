FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says ahead of Cameron talks UK must stay in Europe
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel says ahead of Cameron talks UK must stay in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd L) addresses political groups at the European Parliament in Brussels November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the European Parliament on Wednesday, shortly before she was due to visit Prime Minister David Cameron, that she wanted Britain to remain in the EU.

“I want a strong Great Britain inside the European Union. I cannot imagine a Europe without Britain,” she said in reply to a question from a Eurosceptic British lawmaker, who urged her to tell Cameron that Britain should leave the EU.

“I believe you can be very happy on an island, but being alone in this world doesn’t make you any happier,” she said.

Merkel was scheduled to meet the British leader for a working dinner later on Wednesday to discuss a stand-off over the EU’s medium-term budget and German irritation at Britain’s growing disengagement with EU integration.

Reporting by Claire Davenport and Angelika Stricker; Writing by Stephen Brown in Berlin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.