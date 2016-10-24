LONDON, Colorful jeans designed by British model Kate Moss and American actress Sharon Stone are among the 100 pairs put up for auction by celebrities in order to raise money for refugees.

The "Jeans for Refugees" collection is the brainchild of American designer Johny Dar and went on display in London's Saatchi Gallery.

Dar was volunteering alongside aid workers at the "Jungle" camp on France's northern coast when he decided to set up the online auction. France on Monday began dismantling the shanty-town outside Calais and relocating the 6,500 migrants.

"He watched the refugee crisis unfold, very silently but very much brewing something, you know, wanting to act," Dar's spokeswoman, Kashi Money, said at the exhibition opening.

The auction began 10 months ago with "Basic Instinct" star Stone the first celebrity to donate her jeans, which have seen bids of over £5,000 ($6,100).

The auction closes on Sunday, with the money raised going to the New York based charity International Rescue Committee, which will use the funds to help refugees fleeing Africa and the Middle East.

