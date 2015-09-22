FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU interior ministers agree on migrant relocation plan
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 22, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

EU interior ministers agree on migrant relocation plan

A doctor examines newly arrived migrants at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU interior ministers voted to launch a scheme to redistribute 120,000 asylum-seekers around the bloc on Tuesday, overriding objections from some states.

The scheme, backed by Germany and other big powers, had drawn fierce objections from some east European countries, notably the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

The Czech government said earlier on Tuesday that the scheme would be unworkable even if its objection was ignored.

“Council decision on relocation for 120,000 persons adopted today, by large majority of member states,” the Luxembourg government, which is chairing the meeting, said in a tweet.

Ministers had been keen to resolve the issue before EU leaders meet on Wednesday to try to overcome weeks of heated mutual recriminations and forge ahead with a common plan to deal with the migration crisis.

However, many had been reluctant to force the issue to a vote, fearing that this could further poison relations among the 28 member states.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Julia Fioretti and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.