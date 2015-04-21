FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy arrests two survivors of migrant boat disaster
April 21, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Italy arrests two survivors of migrant boat disaster

(L-R) A combination photo shows Mahmud Bikhit and Mohammed Ali Malek, two survivors of Saturday's migrant boat disaster, arrested on suspicion of people trafficking, in these handout pictures taken and released by Italian Police in Catania on April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Italian Police/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) - Italian authorities arrested two survivors of Sunday’s migrant boat disaster on suspicion of people trafficking, Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday after the men arrived in the Sicilian port of Catania.

Italian police interviewed 27 survivors of the wreck as they were brought to Italy on a coast guard vessel. As many as 900 people are believed to have drowned.

Delrio said Catania state prosecutor Giovanni Salvi, who has opened a homicide investigation into the disaster, ordered the arrest of the two. Officials from the prosecutor’s office said they were the captain of the vessel and his first mate.

“Prosecutor Salvi has made two arrests this evening of persons involved, that shows the Italian justice is working,” Delrio told reporters at the port.

Reporting by Antonio Denti and James Mackenzie; Editing by Toni Reinhold

