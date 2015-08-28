Hungary police arrest three Bulgarians, one Afghan related to migrant deaths in Austria

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian police have arrested three Bulgarians and one Afghan citizen related to the truck found in Austria in which 71 migrants have died, Hungarian police said in a statement on Friday on its official website.
“In addition, police have conducted house searches ...and questioned almost 20 people as witnesses,” police said in the statement.
Separately, a police spokeswoman told national news agency MTI that there were no Hungarian citizens among the suspects.
Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams