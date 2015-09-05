FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some 2,000 refugees arrive at Austria's border from Hungary: Austrian police
#World News
September 5, 2015 / 5:24 AM / 2 years ago

Some 2,000 refugees arrive at Austria's border from Hungary: Austrian police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Around 2,000 refugees have arrived at Austria’s border from Hungary, and the numbers could more than double through the day, Austrian police said on Saturday.

“Our biggest problem is that the Hungarians - after checking back with Budapest - are refusing to let our buses enter their territory and pick up the refugees,” said Hans Peter Doskozil, chief of the police in the Austrian province of Burgenland.

“We offered them that they can bring the refugees directly to the trains, or to the shelter (on the Austrian side), but they just stop the buses on the Hungarian side, everyone has to get off in the rain.”

Two special trains taking migrants from the Austrian border town of Nickelsdorf to Vienna were about to depart, he added.

The highway was blocked for all traffic into Austria.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
