FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria introducing tougher border controls: vice chancellor
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Austria introducing tougher border controls: vice chancellor

Austrian police patrol the main station in Salzburg as the trains arrive from Vienna, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria is following Germany in introducing tougher border controls, and it is deploying the army to assist in dealing with an influx of migrants, Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner told a news conference with Chancellor Werner Faymann.

“If Germany carries out border controls, Austria must put strengthened border controls in place,” Mitterlehner said. “We are doing that now.”

Faymann said he did not know of a single case in which Germany had sent a migrant back to Austria since Berlin announced on Sunday that it was reintroducing border controls.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.