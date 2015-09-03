No plans to stop or check arriving refugees - Vienna police chief

VIENNA (Reuters) - Refugees arriving in Vienna from Hungary will not be controlled or registered and will be allowed to continue their journey onwards, the police chief in Austria’s capital said on Thursday.

“What we certainly can’t do is check all those people coming through, establish all their identities, or possibly even arrest them -- we can’t do this, and we have no plans to do this,” Gerhard Puerstl told reporters.

Migrants had earlier poured into Budapest’s main railway station, with hundreds storming a train after Hungarian police withdrew following a two-day standoff, triggering chaotic scenes.